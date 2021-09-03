Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin Sells 5,112 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MWA opened at $16.58 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

