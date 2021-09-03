MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

