MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III Sells 800 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MSA stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 105,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 44.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 57.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.