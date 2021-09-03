Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.55

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

