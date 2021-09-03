Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.55

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.
The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.
In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
