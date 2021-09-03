MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,841 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for about 2.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.46% of MP Materials worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $7,765,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $6,144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 157.32 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

