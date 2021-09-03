Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Movado Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,441 shares of company stock worth $2,195,230. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

