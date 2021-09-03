Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTUY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Motus has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.
About Motus
