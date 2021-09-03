Morgan Stanley Sells 81,591 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of RE/MAX worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 133,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

