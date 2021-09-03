Morgan Stanley Purchases New Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 277,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HAAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.