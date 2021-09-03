Morgan Stanley Purchases 123,269 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ViewRay by 68.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRAY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

