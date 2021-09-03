Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $552.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $552.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $466.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $498.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $504.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

