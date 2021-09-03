Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 935,300 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.42. 9,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.89. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $504.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

