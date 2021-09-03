Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.
MNR stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.