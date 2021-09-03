Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

MNR stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

