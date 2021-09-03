MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.10. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total value of $529,372.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

