MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $401.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.10. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

