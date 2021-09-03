MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $384.00 to $495.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.10. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

