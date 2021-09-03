Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $272.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.25.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

