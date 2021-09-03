Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Update

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,475. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

