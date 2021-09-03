Mizuho Downgrades Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) to Neutral

Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Furukawa Electric stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Furukawa Electric has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.67.
About Furukawa Electric
