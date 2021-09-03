Mizuho Downgrades Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) to Neutral

Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Furukawa Electric stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Furukawa Electric has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

