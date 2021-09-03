Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.66. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

