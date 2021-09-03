Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $54.31 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

