Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,649 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

