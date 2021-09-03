Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30,654 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Duke Realty by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Duke Realty by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 174,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of DRE opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

