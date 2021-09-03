Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30,528 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

