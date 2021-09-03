Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.39

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 2782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

