Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

