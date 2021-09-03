Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 750 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $11,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitchell G. Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 349,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,687. The company has a market cap of $917.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $7,384,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 582.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 446,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 96.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at $4,793,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

