Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

NYSE:MCW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,052. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

