Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $48.43 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $80,079.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $48.43 or 0.00096501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00131713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00154906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.80 or 0.07722435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,836.34 or 0.99297789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.27 or 0.00827414 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 466,049 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

