Miramar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,937 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

GD traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $202.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

