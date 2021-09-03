Miramar Capital LLC Buys 647 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.73. 4,960,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

