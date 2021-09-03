MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.45. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $695.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $649.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.10. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

