Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nwam LLC’s Largest Position

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

