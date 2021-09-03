Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.79. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 2,085 shares traded.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $24,466,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,270 shares during the period. 22NW LP lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 246,511 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

