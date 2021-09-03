Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 9,343 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of INTU traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $559.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
