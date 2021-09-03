Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 9,343 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INTU traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $559.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

