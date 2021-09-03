Michael Doak Sells 2,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Michael Doak sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $237,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.
