Michael Doak Sells 2,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Michael Doak sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $237,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

