MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

