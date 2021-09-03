Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%.

NYSE:MEI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.