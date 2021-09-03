Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,178.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $73,178.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002335 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

