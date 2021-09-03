Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ METX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

