Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.72.

MERC stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

