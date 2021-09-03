Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $491.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 450.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

