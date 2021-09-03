MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $2,124,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $14.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,946.01. 228,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,673.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,563.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,885.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

