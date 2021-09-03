MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MELI stock traded up $10.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,941.65. 3,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,673.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,563.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,626.60 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

