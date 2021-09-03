MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. 259,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $350.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

