MEMBERS Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

