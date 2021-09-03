MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $292,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $389.76. The company had a trading volume of 82,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.44. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

