MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.90. 96,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

