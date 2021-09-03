MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%.

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 15,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $325.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.51. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MEI Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 287.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.