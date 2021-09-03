Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 329,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

